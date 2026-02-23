Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 10,859 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $72.94 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,452.55. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

