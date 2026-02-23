Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,024,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 109,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 122.2% during the third quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,032,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,271.97. This trade represents a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,041,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,995. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock worth $6,364,440. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AJG opened at $216.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $195.00 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $285.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $249.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

