Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

OUNZ opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

