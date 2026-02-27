Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.
VanEck Merk Gold ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Merk Gold ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Safe-haven flows around U.S.-Iran talks are supporting gold prices, boosting demand for gold-backed ETFs like OUNZ. Gold Edges Higher as Traders Digest U.S.-Iran Talks
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setups look constructive — analysts point to a bull pennant and key moving-average support that signal a possible upside breakout toward higher gold price targets, reinforcing ETF inflows. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pennant Signals Potential Upside Breakout
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks remain bullish: Bank of America still sees a path for gold to $6,000 and J.P. Morgan projects strong gains into year-end, which supports longer-term ETF demand. Despite consolidating below $5,200, gold still has a path to $6,000, says Bank of America Gold price will rise 22%… J.P. Morgan
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold has been steady ahead of diplomatic talks and macro data; that calm build-up can either support a sustained move or precede volatility depending on outcomes. Gold Steady Ahead of U.S.-Iran Talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary (trade tensions, tariffs, Fed outlook, and debt dynamics) is increasingly cited as a driver of gold’s higher risk premium; this background is supportive but outcome-dependent. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Geneva Talks & Trade Wars – Gold’s New Peak?
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking in silver has spilled into gold at times, producing intraday pullbacks and weighing on short-term ETF flows. Traders are watching for continued rotation out of precious-metals positions. Silver leads gold lower on profit-taking pressure
- Negative Sentiment: Technical caution: some analysts warn gold needs fresh momentum above key levels ($5,200–$5,300) soon or momentum exhaustion could trigger a deeper pullback, which would pressure OUNZ. Gold bulls need break $5,200 and $5,300 soon…
VanEck Merk Gold ETF Trading Up 0.8%
VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.
