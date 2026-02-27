40,990 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,990 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Barrick Mining News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option flow — traders bought ~279,555 Barrick call contracts (a ~606% jump vs. average), signaling short-term bullish positioning and increased demand for upside exposure. (Unlinked: options activity report)

Unusually large call-option flow — traders bought ~279,555 Barrick call contracts (a ~606% jump vs. average), signaling short-term bullish positioning and increased demand for upside exposure. (Unlinked: options activity report) Positive Sentiment: Barrick promoted legal and global affairs to the executive committee, naming James J. McGuire as Chief Legal & Policy Officer and Woo Lee as Chief Global Affairs Officer — a move that strengthens governance, regulatory navigation and country-level relations across Barrick’s global operations. Barrick Announces Leadership Appointments

Barrick promoted legal and global affairs to the executive committee, naming James J. McGuire as Chief Legal & Policy Officer and Woo Lee as Chief Global Affairs Officer — a move that strengthens governance, regulatory navigation and country-level relations across Barrick’s global operations. Positive Sentiment: Macro support for gold — rising geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainty are cited as drivers lifting gold prices, which benefits gold producers like Barrick by improving revenue and cash‑flow outlooks. Should you invest in gold?

Macro support for gold — rising geopolitical tensions and tariff uncertainty are cited as drivers lifting gold prices, which benefits gold producers like Barrick by improving revenue and cash‑flow outlooks. Neutral Sentiment: Peer and sector dynamics — positive headlines for peers (e.g., Kinross’s liquidity and record free cash flow) highlight strong sector cash generation but also competitive dynamics; this validates the sector rally while leaving company-specific differentiation important. Will Kinross Gold’s Liquidity Strength Fuel Growth and Returns Ahead?

Peer and sector dynamics — positive headlines for peers (e.g., Kinross’s liquidity and record free cash flow) highlight strong sector cash generation but also competitive dynamics; this validates the sector rally while leaving company-specific differentiation important. Neutral Sentiment: Investor flows into safe havens and ex‑U.S assets — a broader rotation away from U.S. equities toward defensive sectors and international ETFs has supported gold and mining equities, providing a supportive demand backdrop but also greater macro sensitivity. As Investors Flee U.S. Equities, This Global ETF Is Outperforming

Investor flows into safe havens and ex‑U.S assets — a broader rotation away from U.S. equities toward defensive sectors and international ETFs has supported gold and mining equities, providing a supportive demand backdrop but also greater macro sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/style coverage points to value characteristics — recent write-ups highlight Barrick as a value/quality play, which can attract income and value-focused investors but may not trigger immediate re-rating absent further operational or pricing catalysts. Here’s Why Barrick Mining (B) is a Strong Value Stock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

