Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,053.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 366,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 334,321 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

