Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPZ. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.28.

TSE TPZ opened at C$31.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.76. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.16%.

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating (≈9.3% upside vs referenced C$31.10). BayStreet Article

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating (≈9.3% upside vs referenced C$31.10). Positive Sentiment: Desjardins bumped its target to C$32.50 and maintained a “buy” rating (≈4.5% upside vs C$31.10). BayStreet Article

Desjardins bumped its target to C$32.50 and maintained a “buy” rating (≈4.5% upside vs C$31.10). Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$35.00 and kept a “buy” call (≈14.6% upside vs C$30.53). BayStreet Article

Canaccord Genuity raised its target to C$35.00 and kept a “buy” call (≈14.6% upside vs C$30.53). Positive Sentiment: TD Securities increased its target to C$33.00 with a “buy” rating (≈8.1% upside vs C$30.53). BayStreet Article

TD Securities increased its target to C$33.00 with a “buy” rating (≈8.1% upside vs C$30.53). Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted its target to C$33.50 and issued an “outperform” (≈9.7% upside vs C$30.53). BayStreet Article TickerReport

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted its target to C$33.50 and issued an “outperform” (≈9.7% upside vs C$30.53). Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its target to C$35.00 and kept an “outperform” rating (≈14.6% upside vs C$30.53). BayStreet Article

Raymond James raised its target to C$35.00 and kept an “outperform” rating (≈14.6% upside vs C$30.53). Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark increased its target to C$33.00 and rates TPZ a “moderate buy” (≈6.3% upside vs C$31.05). BayStreet Article Zacks

ATB Cormark increased its target to C$33.00 and rates TPZ a “moderate buy” (≈6.3% upside vs C$31.05). Positive Sentiment: Market coverage pieces note an evolving narrative and updated valuation assumptions that support higher targets and helped push TPZ to a new 1‑year high. Yahoo Finance AmericanBankingNews

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices. It generates revenue from the Royalty Assets, which generate the company’s Royalty Production Revenue; and the Infrastructure Assets, which generate the company’s Processing Revenue and Other Income.

