Close Asset Management Ltd Has $15.53 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,811 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after acquiring an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,434,000 after acquiring an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $259.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.51 and its 200 day moving average is $329.43. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $453.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.76.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

