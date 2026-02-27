Close Asset Management Ltd Has $15.53 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 40,811 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after acquiring an additional 791,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,434,000 after acquiring an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $259.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.51 and its 200 day moving average is $329.43. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $244.28 and a one year high of $453.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Key Headlines Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Adobe’s expanding AI partnerships and deeper Firefly/Acrobat AI integration as catalysts that could drive a recovery in revenue and re-accelerate growth. AI Efforts & Rich Partner Base: Adobe Stock Set for Recovery?
- Positive Sentiment: CNET reports Adobe continuing to push AI-driven product innovation (next: one‑click AI video editing), supporting the company’s narrative of product differentiation that could protect pricing and customer workflows. Adobe’s Still All In on AI. Next Up: The One-Click Tool That Edits Videos for You
- Positive Sentiment: TipRanks notes Adobe is trading at ~15x earnings and frames the sell‑off as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term investors if Adobe can capitalize on AI and defend its workflow moat. Adobe Stock Is Trading at 15x Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for February shows anomalous zero/NaN figures — appears to be a data/reporting glitch and provides little actionable signal on squeeze risk. (internal short‑interest entries)
- Neutral Sentiment: Options‑strategy piece highlights elevated options premium and an example short iron‑condor trade paying ~35% — signals increased derivatives activity and opportunities for income/hedging but not a bullish fundamental read. 1 Picture-Perfect Short Iron Condor Trade
- Negative Sentiment: Google’s Gemini image upgrade (Nano Banana 2) promises “Pro‑grade” image outputs at speed — this intensifies competition in AI image/creative tooling and is cited as direct pressure on Adobe/Figma shares. Google Gemini Image Upgrade Pressures Adobe, Figma Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Broader industry stress: analysts and media cite a multi‑trillion‑dollar pullback in software stocks amid an AI “scare trade” and JPMorgan commentary that raises concerns about incumbents’ vulnerability to AI competition — a sector headwind weighing on ADBE. JPMorgan drops blunt take on software stocks AI threat
- Negative Sentiment: High‑profile criticism and analyst repositioning: Jim Cramer and others have questioned Adobe’s moat in the AI era, and Piper Sandler recently cut its rating/target (from Overweight to Neutral and lowered PT), creating near‑term sentiment/headline pressure. Adobe Doesn’t Have The Moat That It Thinks, Says Jim Cramer Piper Sandler Remains Positive on Adobe Despite Concerns
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.76.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
