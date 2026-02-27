Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Holdings Decreased by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,955 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

