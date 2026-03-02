Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 8,858 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 17,034.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 125.28%.

Stanley Black & Decker News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Stanley Black & Decker this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.