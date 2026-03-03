Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $544,000 Investment in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF $KMLM

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,713,000. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KMLM opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.3035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 502.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility. KMLM was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

