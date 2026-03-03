Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $152.42.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

