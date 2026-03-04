Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF $EAGL

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,805,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 3.63% of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF worth $118,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EAGL opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.1784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.