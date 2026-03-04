Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 15,199 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

AbbVie stock opened at $233.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.