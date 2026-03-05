First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,503 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Timken worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timken by 1,954.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price objective on Timken in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.78.

TKR stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,310,251.64. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

