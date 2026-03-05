First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of SunOpta worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SunOpta by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1.0% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. SunOpta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.98.

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ: STKL) is a Canada-based company specializing in the sourcing, processing and packaging of organic and non-GMO plant-based foods and beverages. The company’s product portfolio spans a wide range of offerings, including non-dairy beverages such as oat, almond, soy and coconut drinks, fruit and plant-based beverages, and ingredient solutions for food manufacturers and foodservice customers. SunOpta’s integrated supply chain extends from ingredient sourcing and raw material preparation through to finished product formulation and packaging.

SunOpta operates through two primary business segments: Global Beverages and Global Ingredients.

