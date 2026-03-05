Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Receives $13.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.7692.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSKY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.
Paramount Skydance Trading Down 3.2%
Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion.
Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is 31.75%.
- Positive Sentiment: FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition is “cleaner” than Netflix’s attempt and would be approved “quickly,” which reduces a major regulatory overhang for PSKY. FCC chief tells CNBC WBD-Paramount merger deal is ‘cleaner’ than Netflix’s, will be approved ‘quickly’
- Positive Sentiment: Reports (FT/Reuters) indicate the deal is poised to win FCC backing, lowering near-term regulatory risk that could have delayed or derailed the transaction. Paramount’s $110 billion Warner Bros deal poised to win FCC backing, FT reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on PSKY from $11 to $14 and kept a “neutral” rating — a modest positive for sentiment but not a buy/upgrade signal. Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Guggenheim
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces are re-assessing PSKY valuation after a short-term share rebound; these note upside is limited absent clearer financing/credit resolution. Useful for investors but not an immediate catalyst. Assessing Paramount Skydance (PSKY) Valuation After A Recent Short-Term Share Price Rebound
- Negative Sentiment: Fitch downgraded Paramount’s credit to junk after the Warner Bros. deal announcement, materially increasing financing costs and signaling higher balance-sheet risk — a primary downward driver for the stock. Paramount credit ratings downgraded by Fitch after Warner Bros deal
- Negative Sentiment: S&P put Paramount on a negative credit watch, adding further uncertainty about future rating actions and potential covenant/borrowing implications. S&P Puts Paramount on Negative Credit Watch
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlighting Netflix’s strong stock reaction for walking away from the Warner Bros. deal suggests investors currently penalize deals that materially increase leverage — an unfavorable backdrop for PSKY while the transaction raises debt concerns. The Art of the Walk-Away: Netflix Wins by Losing the WBD Deal (PSKY)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Skydance
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Skydance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,406,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after acquiring an additional 155,679 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paramount Skydance by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Skydance Company Profile
Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.
