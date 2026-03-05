Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Receives $13.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.7692.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSKY shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paramount Skydance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

Shares of Paramount Skydance stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Paramount Skydance has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $999.02. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Skydance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,406,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after acquiring an additional 155,679 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paramount Skydance by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64,598 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Skydance by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

