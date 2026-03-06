26,838 Shares in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 26,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 46.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,622,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 3.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Securities set a $62.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Crane NXT in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

NYSE CXT opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.76%.The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

