Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,309 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for 2.2% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.59% of Vontier worth $35,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vontier by 39.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 5.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vontier from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Vontier Stock Down 2.2%

VNT stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. Vontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $808.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vontier has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

