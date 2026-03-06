Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 5,497 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Capasso Planning Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. American Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.2353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

