Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Acquires 87,239 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,239 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises approximately 1.7% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.46% of Terreno Realty worth $26,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Terreno Realty Corporation has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 84.51% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

