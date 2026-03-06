Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 754,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Jamf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jamf alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jamf by 210.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jamf by 775.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JAMF. Citigroup lowered shares of Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jamf from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $16.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Jamf Profile

(Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.