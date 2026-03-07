AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, March 23rd

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. The 1.5-1 split was recently announced. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, March 22nd.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
Shares of DIT opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 million, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.64.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.90%.
AMCON Distributing, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a wholesale distributor of tobacco, vaping products and convenience store items. The company’s core portfolio includes cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-liquids, snacks, beverages and general merchandise. Through its network of regional warehouses and dedicated delivery fleet, AMCON serves convenience stores, independent retailers, gas stations and small grocery outlets, offering daily restocking and inventory management solutions tailored to each customer’s needs.
Covering multiple states across the Southeastern and South Central United States, AMCON maintains distribution points in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and portions of Florida and Texas.
