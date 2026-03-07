American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $20.65. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 4,450,422 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 1,896 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $48,651.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $49,694.16. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

