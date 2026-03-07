Angus Franklin Purchases 2,105 Shares of Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Franklin bought 2,105 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 945 per share, for a total transaction of £19,892.25.
Murray Income Trust Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of MUT opened at GBX 926 on Friday. Murray Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 727.83 and a 52 week high of GBX 989. The firm has a market cap of £881.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 935.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.36.
Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 13.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Murray Income Trust had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 93.90%.
About Murray Income Trust
An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.
