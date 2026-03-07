Jon Kempster Buys 10,000 Shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Jon Kempster purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 per share, with a total value of £18,500.

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Price Performance

Shares of Synectics stock opened at GBX 175 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 266.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Synectics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 166.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 355.

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 28.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

The group’s expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.