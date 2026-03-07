Cathy Pitt Acquires 5,014 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,014 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £9,927.72.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Price Performance
LON BGUK opened at GBX 197.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.90. The company has a market cap of £226.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.04. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 155 and a 1-year high of GBX 212.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile
