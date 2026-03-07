Cathy Pitt Acquires 5,014 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Free Report) insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,014 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 per share, with a total value of £9,927.72.

LON BGUK opened at GBX 197.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.90. The company has a market cap of £226.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.04. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 155 and a 1-year high of GBX 212.

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth predominantly from investment in UK listed equities, with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE All-Share Index. Investments are made with a five year investment horizon and the portfolio is relatively concentrated with between 35 – 65 companies. 10% of the total asset value of the Trust can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in private companies. Sector and industry weightings are a consequence of the index agnostic approach to stock selection.

