Cheryl Millington Purchases 5,000 Shares of Hays (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Millington bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 per share, for a total transaction of £1,950.
Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.03. The stock has a market cap of £612.69 million, a P/E ratio of -78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.75. Hays plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.06 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.46 EPS for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.
