Cheryl Millington Purchases 5,000 Shares of Hays (LON:HAS) Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Millington bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 per share, for a total transaction of £1,950.

Hays Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LON HAS opened at GBX 38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.03. The stock has a market cap of £612.69 million, a P/E ratio of -78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.75. Hays plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.06 and a 52-week high of GBX 89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 0.46 EPS for the quarter. Hays had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hays plc will post 4.0966184 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hays from GBX 100 to GBX 90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 81.20.

