Gary Brown Acquires 2,349 Shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) insider Gary Brown acquired 2,349 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 766 per share, for a total transaction of £17,993.34.

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,166 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,291.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,366.22. Jet2 plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,088 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JET2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Jet2 to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,450 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,917.83.

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

