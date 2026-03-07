Citigroup Cuts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 450

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 495 to GBX 450 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 480 to GBX 570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495.

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 420.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 223.75 and a 12-month high of GBX 506.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 473.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 426.21.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, for a total transaction of £13,439.14. Also, insider Mary Mack bought 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 481 per share, with a total value of £8,667.62. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,452 shares of company stock valued at $13,204,412. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

