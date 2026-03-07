Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

Constellation Software Trading Up 6.6%

About Constellation Software

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $2,181.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,999.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,471.24. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,612.70 and a twelve month high of $3,998.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Software is a diversified software company that acquires, manages and builds mission-critical software businesses serving a wide range of specialized industries. Its primary focus is on vertical market software, delivering tailored solutions for sectors such as public transit, healthcare, utilities, construction and hospitality. Through its decentralized operating model, Constellation harnesses the expertise of individual business units to develop, implement and support software products that address specific customer needs.

Founded in 1995 by Mark Leonard and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Constellation Software has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions.

