LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Price Performance

NYSE:LPL opened at $3.92 on Friday. LG Display has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.98%. Equities analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

