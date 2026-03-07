Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Journey Medical Trading Down 1.0%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Journey Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Journey Medical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 221,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Journey Medical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 148,612 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DERM opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.81. Journey Medical has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.

The company’s product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.

