Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DERM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Journey Medical Trading Down 1.0%
DERM opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.81. Journey Medical has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About Journey Medical
Journey Medical Corp, headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, is a commercial dermatology company focused on acquiring, developing and marketing prescription dermatology products in the United States. Since its incorporation in 2019, the company has built a portfolio of both branded and generic topical therapies designed to address a range of skin conditions, including acne, atopic dermatitis, fungal infections and inflammatory lesions.
The company’s product lineup features antibiotic/anti-inflammatory combinations and corticosteroid-based formulations delivered through proprietary gel, cream and foam vehicles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Journey Medical
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.