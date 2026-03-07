CPB Inc. $CPF Stake Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,504 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of CPB worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CPB alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CPB by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CPB by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CPB by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPB by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 238,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CPB in the first quarter worth $248,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. CPB Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $825.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

CPB Increases Dividend

CPB ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.43 million. CPB had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CPB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is 40.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CPB in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CPB from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPF

About CPB

(Free Report)

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (NYSE: CPF) is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world’s leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF’s businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF’s product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.