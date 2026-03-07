Nigel Webb Purchases 15,000 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Webb bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 per share, for a total transaction of £49,350.
Barratt Redrow Stock Down 2.6%
Shares of Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 313.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.30. Barratt Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 287.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 486.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.72.
Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 3.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Barratt Redrow Company Profile
Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.
Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.
We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:
✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.
