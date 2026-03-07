Nigel Webb Purchases 15,000 Shares of Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Webb bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 per share, for a total transaction of £49,350.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 313.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.30. Barratt Redrow plc has a 52-week low of GBX 287.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 486.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.72.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barratt Redrow had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Barratt Redrow from GBX 447 to GBX 414 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 450 to GBX 425 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 506 to GBX 530 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 449 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 478.63.

Read Our Latest Report on BTRW

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards. Together, we have held more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other housebuilder, for 20 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.