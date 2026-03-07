Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.92. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 2,236,818 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Robbert Rietbroek purchased 44,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $501,226.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 44,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,226.96. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.15%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 282.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 13,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 649.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

