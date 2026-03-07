HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of TGTX opened at $29.27 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.10.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $192.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.15 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.12% and a net margin of 72.56%.The firm’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 3,485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting TG Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting TG Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a schedule of BRIUMVI (ublituximab) data presentations for relapsing MS at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2026 meeting (April 18–22). Upcoming abstracts and presentations can drive investor interest, potential new data readouts and greater clinical visibility for BRIUMVI. AAN Presentation Schedule

Company announced a schedule of BRIUMVI (ublituximab) data presentations for relapsing MS at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2026 meeting (April 18–22). Upcoming abstracts and presentations can drive investor interest, potential new data readouts and greater clinical visibility for BRIUMVI. Positive Sentiment: TG updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to a range of $875.0M–$900.0M, notably above the consensus cited (~$784.9M). Higher revenue guidance supports the company’s growth narrative and helps justify valuation despite recent EPS misses; EPS guidance was not specified in the release. Company Filings / Market Data

TG updated FY‑2026 revenue guidance to a range of $875.0M–$900.0M, notably above the consensus cited (~$784.9M). Higher revenue guidance supports the company’s growth narrative and helps justify valuation despite recent EPS misses; EPS guidance was not specified in the release. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed multiple EPS estimates across quarters and fiscal years (Q2 & Q3 2026 and FY2026–FY2030), reducing near‑term and long‑term earnings expectations. Analyst downgrades can pressure the stock by lowering street targets and investor sentiment. HC Wainwright Estimate Cuts

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small‐molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.

