Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSAI. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Hesai Group has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hesai Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

