KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BZ. Zacks Research lowered KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

KANZHUN Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. KANZHUN has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KANZHUN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 203.1% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 196,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 459.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,013 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 37.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

