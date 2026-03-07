Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $340.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.66 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WD

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Ernest Michael Freedman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $246,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,033.37. This trade represents a 455.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop is one of the largest providers of commercial real estate finance in the United States, specializing in the origination, servicing and sale of loans secured by multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, student housing and manufactured housing properties. The firm offers a full suite of debt and equity solutions, including agency financing through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, HUD and FHA-insured loans, bridge and construction financing, mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and investment sales advisory.

With roots dating back to 1937 and its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland, Walker & Dunlop has expanded its platform through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.