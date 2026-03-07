Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,478 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $961.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 3.96%.Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 39.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 635 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $40,474.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at $393,339.54. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spero G. Alex sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $316,140.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,376 shares of company stock worth $1,010,219. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.