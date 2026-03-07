Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,478 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 36.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CAKE stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $69.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 39.09%.
CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.
In related news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 635 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $40,474.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at $393,339.54. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spero G. Alex sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $316,140.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,376 shares of company stock worth $1,010,219. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised near-term and FY2026 estimates slightly — Q1 2026 was revised up to $1.03 from $0.99, Q3 2026 to $0.71 from $0.67, and FY2026 to $4.00 (from $3.99). These upward tweaks suggest some resilience in short-term operating trends. Zacks / MarketBeat summary
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a FY2028 EPS estimate of $4.78, signaling expectations for continued earnings recovery beyond FY2027 — a longer‑term constructive datapoint for growth investors. Zacks / MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: The Cheesecake Factory expanded menu offerings, which could help traffic and check sizes but is unlikely to move results immediately; viewed as an operational/marketing positive with gradual effect. The Cheesecake Factory’s already massive menu expands with more items
- Neutral Sentiment: An AOL comparison of happy-hour deals (Cheesecake Factory vs. Yard House) is consumer-facing coverage; useful for brand perception but unlikely to be a material earnings driver. Cheesecake Factory Vs Yard House: Which Chain Has Better Happy Hour Deals?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed FY2027 and several quarterly forecasts — FY2027 cut to $4.22 from $4.38 and reductions across Q1–Q4 2027 and portions of 2026 (notably Q2 2026 from $1.26 to $1.20). Multiple downward revisions to next‑year guidance likely weighed on sentiment because they reduce forward earnings visibility. Zacks / MarketBeat summary
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered several specific 2027 quarter estimates (Q1 2027 $1.09 from $1.13, Q2/Q3/Q4 tweaks) — these serial cuts can prompt short-term multiple compression as investors reprice CAKE against reduced near‑term growth expectations. Zacks / MarketBeat summary
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.
The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.
