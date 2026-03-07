Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Centrus Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,501,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $794,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEU opened at $188.24 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.40 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEU has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

