James (Jim) Mellon Acquires 100,000 Shares of Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 per share, for a total transaction of £7,000.

James (Jim) Mellon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, James (Jim) Mellon bought 250,000 shares of Agronomics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 per share, with a total value of £17,500.

On Monday, February 23rd, James (Jim) Mellon bought 370,000 shares of Agronomics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £22,200.

On Friday, February 20th, James (Jim) Mellon purchased 664,215 shares of Agronomics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 per share, for a total transaction of £39,852.90.

Agronomics Price Performance

LON:ANIC opened at GBX 6.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.73. Agronomics Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 5.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 9.60.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics ( LON:ANIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Agronomics had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 135.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Agronomics Limited will post 1.8426626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agronomics is an AIM-listed investment company centered on the nascent fields of cellular agriculture, precision fermentation and synthetic biology. The Company invests in technologies that offer new ways of producing food and materials with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability, as well as addressing human health, animal welfare and environmental damage. This disruption will decouple supply chains from the environment and animals, as well as being fundamental to feeding the world’s expanding population.

