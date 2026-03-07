Ric Lewis Purchases 851 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis acquired 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £2,272.17.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ric Lewis purchased 856 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £2,268.40.

On Friday, January 2nd, Ric Lewis bought 868 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, for a total transaction of £2,265.48.

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 257.73 on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 206.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 279.50. The company has a market capitalization of £14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.87.

Legal & General Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

