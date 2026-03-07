Jamie Pike Purchases 7,496 Shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Pike bought 7,496 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,330 per share, with a total value of £99,696.80.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 1,368 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,181.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.06. XP Power Limited has a one year low of GBX 600 and a one year high of GBX 1,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPP shares. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,048 target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,724.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

