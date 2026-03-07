JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 36,886 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 25,481 put options.
JetBlue Airways Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 25.62% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.55 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.11.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.
The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.
