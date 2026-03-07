John Kingman Buys 614 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGENGet Free Report) insider John Kingman acquired 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £1,639.38.

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 2nd, John Kingman purchased 620 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £1,643.
  • On Friday, January 2nd, John Kingman acquired 628 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.36.

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 257.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.87. The company has a market cap of £14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 206.80 and a one year high of GBX 279.50.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGENGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

