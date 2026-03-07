John Kingman Buys 614 Shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman acquired 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £1,639.38.

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, John Kingman purchased 620 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 per share, with a total value of £1,643.

On Friday, January 2nd, John Kingman acquired 628 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £1,645.36.

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 257.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.87. The company has a market cap of £14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Legal & General Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 206.80 and a one year high of GBX 279.50.

Legal & General Group last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.40.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

