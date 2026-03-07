Jonathan Sorrell Buys 7 Shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell acquired 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,135 per share, for a total transaction of £149.45.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Jonathan Sorrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jonathan Sorrell bought 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,200 per share, with a total value of £154.

On Monday, January 5th, Jonathan Sorrell bought 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,914 per share, with a total value of £133.98.

Rathbones Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 2,090 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.69. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,374 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500. The company has a current ratio of 190.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,935.15.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group ( LON:RAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 170.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rathbones Group Plc will post 174.9287749 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.