Matthew Lester Purchases 504 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lester purchased 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,584 per share, for a total transaction of £7,983.36.

ICG stock opened at GBX 1,585 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.43. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,539 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,842.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,008.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,470 to GBX 2,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,450 price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,565.14.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

ICG (LSE: ICG) is a global alternative asset manager with $127bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients’ capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

