Kainos Group’s (KNOS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 price objective on the stock.

KNOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,025 to GBX 1,185 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,133.75.

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 816 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 865.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 914.46. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 580 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190. The stock has a market capitalization of £965.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday’s software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

