Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to Buyback 0 Outstanding Shares

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the homebuilder to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 120 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 109 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 128 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 132 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 125.33.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 98.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Taylor Wimpey this week:

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price target, providing broker support that can bolster investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Taylor Wimpey said it met profit guidance and has adjusted its payout structure — meeting guidance reduces downside risk even if the payout change introduces uncertainty about cash returns. Taylor Wimpey meets profit guidance, shifts payout structure

The Board approved a share buyback authorization to repurchase stock via the open market, which signals management thinks the shares may be undervalued — the announcement did not specify a firm buyback size in the public note, leaving the practical impact unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes that Taylor Wimpey offers income but limited growth potential, a profile that may appeal to income investors but limit rerating for growth-focused money. Investors Chronicle

Insider selling: Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares at an average of GBX 101 (~£495k). Large insider disposals often weigh on sentiment even if they have benign explanations. Negative Sentiment: Press coverage highlights margin pressure and a profit warning tone despite meeting guidance — weak margins (reported net margin ~2.4% and ROE ~1.97%) increase sensitivity to cost or pricing shocks and cap upside. MSN article

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Wimpey

In other news, insider Jennie Daly sold 490,379 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total transaction of £495,282.79. Also, insider Mark Castle bought 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 per share, with a total value of £2,312.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,117 shares of company stock valued at $321,270. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

